Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

