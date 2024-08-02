Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on the stock.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
TPK stock opened at GBX 922.50 ($11.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 836.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 785.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
