Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPKFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on the stock.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 922.50 ($11.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 836.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 785.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.