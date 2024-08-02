Tredegar (TG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tredegar

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.