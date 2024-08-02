Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.86 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $136,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $232,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

