Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE TCW traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$4.97. 230,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

