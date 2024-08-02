TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

