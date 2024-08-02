TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

