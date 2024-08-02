TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$929.3-947.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.30 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday.

TriMas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 156,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,681 shares of company stock worth $361,073 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

