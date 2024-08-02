Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

