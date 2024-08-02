Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Triumph Financial worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,417. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $86.50 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

