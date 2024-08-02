Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TROX stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 2,049,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
