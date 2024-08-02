Truist Financial Boosts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $54.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 6,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

