Truist Financial Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $165.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of SITE traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.01. 205,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 183,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

