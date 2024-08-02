Truist Financial Raises El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Price Target to $13.00

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

