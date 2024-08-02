TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.95. TUI shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 2,533 shares changing hands.

TUI Trading Down 10.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

