Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.57

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 13467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $658.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,692.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

