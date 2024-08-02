Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $18.89. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 221,386 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 26.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $912.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

