Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $414.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.27), with a volume of 111815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($5.24).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.15) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.38. The firm has a market cap of £775.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.71), for a total value of £48,743.88 ($62,701.16). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

