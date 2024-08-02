U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Increased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2,060.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,414. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

