U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.23.

USB opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

