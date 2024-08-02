U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.45. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

