U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Zacks reports.
U.S. Gold Stock Performance
NASDAQ USAU opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.