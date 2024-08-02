U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ USAU opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

