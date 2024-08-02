UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Down 12.5%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average daily volume of 191,310,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Trading Up 28.8 %

The company has a market cap of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.