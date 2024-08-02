Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.82. The company had a trading volume of 260,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.24 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.19 and its 200 day moving average is $447.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.