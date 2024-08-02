Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0885 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,433.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.06 or 0.00625952 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00071784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08940422 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $995,387.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

