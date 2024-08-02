Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.25 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.25 billion and approximately $133.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00106624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.11338174 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1067 active market(s) with $131,914,031.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.