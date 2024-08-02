United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.96.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
