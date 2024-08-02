United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

