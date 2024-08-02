United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,702. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

