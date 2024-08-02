United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 241.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

NYSE URI traded down $44.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $671.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,490. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $669.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

