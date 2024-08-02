United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $44.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $672.05. The stock had a trading volume of 568,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,120. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.03 and its 200 day moving average is $667.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

