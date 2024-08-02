Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $570.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Insurance

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.