Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 564,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,194. Upbound Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.