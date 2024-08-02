US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of OKE opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

