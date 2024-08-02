US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on August 2nd

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTEN opened at $44.64 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

