US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Declares Dividend of $0.17

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTWY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.36.
About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF
