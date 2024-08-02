US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Declares Dividend of $0.17

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

