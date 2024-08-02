US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHY opened at $45.43 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

