US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Declares Dividend of $0.17

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.