US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Declares Dividend of $0.17

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

