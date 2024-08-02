Utz Brands’ (UTZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.76 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,151 shares of company stock worth $8,103,702 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

