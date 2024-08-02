VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:XGOV)

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

