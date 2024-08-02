VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Investors Flock to Auto Retail Stock as It Hits New Highs
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Take a Bite: This Snack Giant Is a Safe-Haven Stock Worth Buying
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.