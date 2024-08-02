VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 137,580 shares.The stock last traded at $94.63 and had previously closed at $94.47.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
