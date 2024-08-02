VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 137,580 shares.The stock last traded at $94.63 and had previously closed at $94.47.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.