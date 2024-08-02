Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2836 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
VCRB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 91,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,438. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $77.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.