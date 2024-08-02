Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2836 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 91,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,438. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $77.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.