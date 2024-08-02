Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,256,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,671. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

