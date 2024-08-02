Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 238,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 84,212 shares.The stock last traded at $235.79 and had previously closed at $243.30.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $842,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

