Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1847 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,503. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.