Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. 1,531,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,667. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

