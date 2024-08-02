Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. 34,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

