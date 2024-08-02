Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,705,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 235,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,255. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

