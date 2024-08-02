Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 199,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,457. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

