Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 34,549 shares.The stock last traded at $140.36 and had previously closed at $145.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $754.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

