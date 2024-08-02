Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 34,549 shares.The stock last traded at $140.36 and had previously closed at $145.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $754.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
