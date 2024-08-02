Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 34,549 shares.The stock last traded at $140.36 and had previously closed at $145.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $754.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

